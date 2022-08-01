The Power of Moccasins on the Road to Healing & Reconciliation

nativenewsonline.net
Related
nativenewsonline.net
Residential school survivor Eddy Charlie: ‘I don’t think the Pope should be here in Canada’
Eddy Charlie, a survivor of Kuper Island Residential School and Cowichan Tribes member, spoke with Native News Online about his thoughts on Pope Francis’s apology for “evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.”. Last year, Charlie shared his experiences at Kuper Island with Native News...
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe Temporarily Suspends All Christian Missionary Work
In an emergency meeting Tuesday July 26, the Oglala Sioux Tribal (OST) Council temporarily suspended all activity of Christian missions on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The OST passed an ordinance requiring all churches and religious organizations to complete a new form to request the right to conduct missionary work on the reservation. That form will be reviewed by the tribe’s executive committee.
nativenewsonline.net
Indian Boarding Schools: Readers Ask Us #5
Your questions about Indian Boarding Schools, as answered by our team. How did Indigeneous people find healing in their families and communities? Did they remain silent or did they tell their children,their relatives, their parents? Thanks so much for sharing for the rest of us. This is the million dollar...
Colombian soprano breaking opera 'molds'
Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia's Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas, always with a background echo of violence. Garces is from the city Buenaventura, which ironically translates as "good fortune" but is better known for rampant poverty, crime and drug violence.
RELATED PEOPLE
nativenewsonline.net
Whitney Rencountre takes the Helm of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation
On August 2nd, Whitney Rencountre took the helm of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rencountre is Hunkpati Dakota from the Crow Creek Dakota Indian Reservation and is the former Associate Director of the Indian University of North America. When Rencountre learned of his new...
Comments / 0