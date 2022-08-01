New athletic conference debuts ahead of new school year

wgxa.tv
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
wgxa.tv
Houston County names 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mrs. Bridgett Hunt of Thomson Middle School was named 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year by the Houston County School District at the district's opening session on July 25th. She was awarded over $14,500 in cash and prizes that were donated to the district by various organizations...
WRDW-TV
Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
WTVM
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp announces campaign to promote foster care
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expanding efforts to attract more foster care parents in the Peach State. Larry Young once was a foster kid. So it’s no surprise there’s a special place in his heart for those who find themselves in the same shoes he once wore.
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
wgxa.tv
Jones County returns to the classroom
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- This morning was the first day of school for Jones County students. Principal Kim Jones says her goal is to create an atmosphere where the dreams of students take flight. "Building relationships, getting to know them. They spend some time sharing a little about themselves with...
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County Public Schools 'Wild About Learning'
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twiggs County students returned to school on Wednesday and the district welcomed them in with free school supplies, free backpacks, and new school themes, such as Twiggs Comprehensive Middle-High School's "All Aboard the TCMHS Fantastic Voyage" and Jeffersonville Elementary's "We're Wild About Learning". The new...
Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
WDEF
North West Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
wgxa.tv
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
wgxa.tv
Governor Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension
ATLANTA, GA (WGXA) - High gas prices and inflation are causing Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the gas taxes statewide. Kemp signed two executive orders to relieve residents of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise...
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
wgxa.tv
State officials and AAA hold conference on school zone and bus safety
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Department of Education, and AAA held a conference on bus and school zone safety. As summer gives way to a new school year, drivers have gotten used to not having to worry about school zones or buses slowing down their usual routes and law enforcement and school districts want to remind drivers to watch for posted speed limits in school zones and to stop for buses and crossing guards.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DDS: Expansion to Benefit Commercial Driver Community and Contribute to Georgia’s Growing Economy
Everyone agreed that the new center was a long time coming but well worth the wait. In 2006, a partnership between the State of Georgia and Whitfield County enabled DDS to provide licensing services from a small trailer on this property which was to be a temporary solution until a larger structure could be realized.
