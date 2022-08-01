AAA: Gas prices continue to go down

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
Thermo Fisher Scientific finishes $76M expansion on Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A life sciences manufacturer on Grand Island has completed an expansion, adding more than 44,000 square feet to its bioproduction campus on Staley Road. The $76 million expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific's dry powder media facility is expected to add 100 jobs in research and development, operations, manufacturing, human resources, engineering and maintenance. Dry powder media is a cell culture raw material used to manufacture biologics, including vaccines, anti-cancer therapeutics and more.
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
Unknown Stories of WNY: A new future brewing for former malt house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no secret that many parts of Buffalo are experiencing a renaissance, and a lot of that development is strongly rooted in our past. Such is the case in a rebirth of old grain silos on Elk Street in the city's Valley neighborhood, what's old is new again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
localsyr.com
New York State Fair wristband sale August 4
(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale. This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain until the...
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project
NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station
This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Allegany, Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Allegany County and northern Potter County in Pennsylvania has expired. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm moving through the area has weakened below the severe limit. Stay tuned to Storm Team 2 for the latest updates.
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Road closures announced for Buffalo Bills practice on Friday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" practice will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m., and with that comes some traffic changes for the area. As usual when there's an event at Highmark Stadium, you can expect that there will be...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 2