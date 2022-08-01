ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

AAA: Gas prices continue to go down

 3 days ago
Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
Thermo Fisher Scientific finishes $76M expansion on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A life sciences manufacturer on Grand Island has completed an expansion, adding more than 44,000 square feet to its bioproduction campus on Staley Road. The $76 million expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific's dry powder media facility is expected to add 100 jobs in research and development, operations, manufacturing, human resources, engineering and maintenance. Dry powder media is a cell culture raw material used to manufacture biologics, including vaccines, anti-cancer therapeutics and more.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area

AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
AMHERST, NY
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Fair wristband sale August 4

(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale. This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain until the...
Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project

NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Buffalo, NY
