Trailer fire, west of Arlee, grows to over 1 acre

Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday on Flathead Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions starting this Friday. That means campfires are prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is allowed only within vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. Off-road driving is also prohibited. Officials posted...
Woman loses home to Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ardyce Fowler’s home is one of the few that got ravaged by the Elmo 2 fire. She is now left picking up the scraps of her once forever home. “Everything I own is reduced to about the size of a laundry basket. That's it,” said Ardyce Fowler.
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
8 structures confirmed lost in Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eight structures have been lost in the Elmo 2 Fire burning outside Elmo and Dayton on the west side of Flathead Lake, according to public information officer Sara Rouse. Four of the structures were primary residences, and four were outbuildings. The northern part of the fire...
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
GALLERY: New photos show damage left behind by Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — New images from the Lake County Sheriff's Office show destruction left behind in the wake of the fast-moving Elmo 2 Fire. Sheriff Don Bell shared these photos and videos with us. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning 18,427 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. Officials...
Elmo Fire nears 18,500 acres; evacuations in place
An infrared flight shows the Elmo Fire has grown by another 2,201 acres and now stands at 18,427 burned.
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
Redhorn Fire estimated at 37 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire in the Mission Mountains Wilderness is now estimated at 37 acres in size. The lightning-caused fire is burning 7 air miles northeast of St. Ignatius. It's zero percent contained and burning in heavy forest fuels and steep, rough terrain. Fire officials will actively...
UPDATE: Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Group kicks off 2nd annual water drive for firefighters in Polson
KALISPELL, MONT. — A donation drive is underway in Polson to gather water and other supplies for firefighters battling the nearby Elmo 2 Fire. The Mission Valley Elks club located in Polson at 512 Main St. started collecting water donations for firefighters after the Boulder 2700 Fire devastated thousands of acres last year.
2 arrested after Missoula break-in caught on camera
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning west of Missoula near the Wye after a break-in was caught on camera.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that happened around 2 p.m in downtown Missoula. Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue and Ryman Street. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit
A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
Alleged shooter cooperating with investigation into Bozeman Walmart shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials continue to investigate a shooting at the Bozeman Walmart. Police now say the alleged shooter is not in custody. The shooting took place inside the store Sunday night. One man was injured. The suspect immediately identified himself to police. Bozeman police say they detained the...
Women admit robbing Billings casino, discarding loaded firearms at school
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino admitted to robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and co-defendant Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, pleaded guilty on July 28 to robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
