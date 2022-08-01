Trailer fire, west of Arlee, grows to over 1 acre

On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO