Truro assault victim Luke Pocock named by police

BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
AOL Corp
Abducted 12-year-old Alabama girl chews through restraints to escape captivity, helps authorities find two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old managed to chew through her restraints and escape captivity at an Alabama home, where authorities later discovered the remains of at least two people. A driver spotted the young victim walking along a road in Dadeville just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He picked up the girl and immediately called 911, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told reporters during a press conference Tuesday.
BBC
Complaint lodged after Kent Police fail to notify family of woman's death
The family of a woman found dead at her home in Kent have filed a formal complaint against police for failing to inform them of her passing. Susan Williamson, 70, died at her flat in Valley Road in Tunbridge Wells in March following an illness. Ms Williamson's brother, Jim Williamson,...
BBC
Greater Manchester Police: Probe into ex-officers over grooming inquiry closed
An investigation into three ex-senior officers who led an inquiry into child sexual exploitation has been discontinued by the police watchdog. It follows a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the decision by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to close down the inquiry in 2005, a year after it was launched.
BBC
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
BBC
Officer charged with dangerous driving after boy seriously hurt
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash that left a teenage boy with a "life-changing injury". He was struck by a police vehicle in December 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. Sarah De Meulemeester, 25, based...
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
BBC
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
BBC
Woman describes moment killer on home release attacked her
Linda McDonald will never forget what went through her mind as she lay stunned and bleeding from Robbie McIntosh's vicious attack. She thought: "Linda, this is the day you die and this is the way you die." Linda was battered with a dumb-bell by the convicted murderer, who was on...
BBC
Men convicted over Brazil fire that killed 242 go free
A court in Brazil has overturned the conviction of four men who were sentenced to long terms in prison over a deadly nightclub fire. The blaze in the Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria in 2013 killed 242 people. It erupted when a band playing at the...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
