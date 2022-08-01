Looking to take part in Farm-to-Fork Festival? Grants now open to small businesses

www.kcra.com
In pictures: Folsom does National Night Out Right!
National Night Out brought residents of Folsom out in large Tuesday night to visit with local law enforcement and city leaders at numerous neighborhood gatherings that included plenty of great eats, drinks, games and socializing amongst community members. Scroll left in the gallery to see the many photos. Telegraph photos...
Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors. The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.
Downtown Sacramento restaurants seeing less business during Capitol renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past two years have been full of irregularities and hardship for downtown Sacramento businesses, with restrictions issued because of COVID-19. But work to modernize the California state Capitol has also been a challenge. Many restaurants nearby rely on business from lawmakers and capitol workers to...
Sacramento open streets for eating
With the removal of blockages to motor vehicle travel on Capitol Avenue, a few weeks ago, and R Street, recently, Sacramento no longer has any streets closed to motor vehicles for the purposes of encouraging outdoor dining. There are still a few locations with sidewalks diverted to the street for outdoor dining, and parking lanes dedicated to outdoor dining, but many fewer than there were.
Doughbot doughnut shop returns to Sacramento 8 years after closing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved vegan doughnut shop is back in business after it closed eight years ago in Sacramento.Doughbot made its big return at a new shop with new owners. The shop closed in 2014. But now they're back and had a soft opening on Tuesday. Sacramento doughnut...
New Tim Lewis homes with turnkey move-in packages
Tim Lewis Communities is lightening the load of moving into a new home with a Turnkey Move-In Special at both Revival in Woodland and Galt’s Cedar Creek. Now available for a limited time, buyers get a new refrigerator, washer and dryer, and window treatments with a purchase of a move-in-ready home. Special interest rates are also available for qualified buyers.
Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property
The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
Therapy dog 'on duty': Sacramento Fire's new support K-9 helps first responders
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A K-9 recruit is now on duty with the Sacramento Fire Department. "Emily" won't be riding on engines out to calls, but she'll provide critical help for first responders as they return home from those emergencies. She's the fire department's first-ever support dog, specially trained through...
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
Stockton's National Night Out brings together families, resources
STOCKTON, Calif. — National Night Out celebrations were held around the region Tuesday night, including in Stockton. National Night Out events are focused on building relationships between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve, as well as connecting neighbors with each other, resources available and other local leaders.
Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville
Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance
Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Crews battle small grass fire in Fairfield, roads closed
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crews battled a small grass fire that burned in Solano County and closed several surrounding roads on Thursday, authorities said. The fire burned about 10 acres near Cement Hill in Fairfield as of 12:40 p.m., Cal Fire, the state's fire agency said. The Fairfield Police Department...
