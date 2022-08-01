'We sold out every day': Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic

www.kcra.com
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, "Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives."
KTLA.com
Only 4 California counties have low COVID levels, according to the CDC
(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 surge continues slow decline in California as Sacramento numbers improve
Coronavirus activity is gradually declining in California after having surged from about the beginning of April through mid-July, state health data show. The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the statewide test positivity rate for COVID-19 at 14.5%, down from a July 15 peak of 16.3%. The latest...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento restaurants seeing less business during Capitol renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past two years have been full of irregularities and hardship for downtown Sacramento businesses, with restrictions issued because of COVID-19. But work to modernize the California state Capitol has also been a challenge. Many restaurants nearby rely on business from lawmakers and capitol workers to...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Illegal cannabis farms raking in billions for cartels are being destroyed in California
California officials are destroying hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars to drug cartels every year.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
KCRA.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years "without draining their savings."
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
