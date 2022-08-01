Inside Amir Coffey’s unlikely journey from undrafted to key Clippers player

clipperholics.com
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame
Kawhi has put on some muscle during his injury rehab
This Lakers-Nets Trade Pairs Ben Simmons, LeBron James
Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James is one of the very best on-ball playmakers in the history of the game. He’s a basketball savant. If he’s got the ball, and a teammate is open, James will find them.
Pau Gasol and his wife announce they are expecting another child
Another member of the extended Los Angeles Lakers family is on the way. Former Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together. The baby on the way will be a boy. He will be the...
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram. According to...
The 10 veteran ex-Lakers from 2021-22 still looking for work this offseason
If the theme for the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency direction last summer was established and familiar, then the profile of L.A.'s signing haul this offseason can best be described as fresh and emerging. "I think we've gotten younger, I think we've gotten faster, I think we've gotten hungrier," new...
What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 2, after spending last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ten-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career playing with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Right now, I believe the Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.
Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension
One NBA expert pointed out how former Cavaliers GM, and current Pelicans GM, David Griffin might hold the key to LeBron James' contract extension decision.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
Chris Fedor: I don't think the Cavs are planning for LeBron, but they understand the position they have put themselves in
Chris Fedor talks about whether the Cavs would be a realistic possibility to land LeBron James next offseason, the factors that will play into LeBron’s decision of whether or not to sign and extension with the Lakers this offseason and more.
Breaking: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's start with an apparent back injury. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched just four innings before leaving Thursday afternoon's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw removed himself from the game at Oracle Park while warming up for the fifth frame. The 34-year-old appeared to tell...
3 Trades The Los Angeles Lakers Should Still Try To Make
It takes two to tango. It just so happens that the same principle applies to NBA teams trying to make a trade. Teams will have their preferred targets, but if they don’t have the assets to land them, it doesn’t mean much. Every team in the NBA would prefer to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster, and only the Milwaukee Bucks have the means to make that a reality.
3 Bold Trades To Send Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers took a chance when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason. After making that move, many anticipated them being a title contender with the Brooklyn Nets being their likely NBA Finals matchup. Fast forward a little bit, and there may not have been...
Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw
It's been another strong year for Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw. But his start against the San Francisco Giants ended abruptly today with an injury. According to Dodgers insider Jack Harris, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw left the game due to low back pain. Kershaw finished the night with four innings pitched where he allowed three hits, two runs, one walk, one home run and had four strikeouts.
High school soccer star sisters reflect on their ‘insane,’ historic Nike deal
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are soccer stars who just may be shaping the future of the sport. The Los Angeles residents have become the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike that enables the sneaker company to use their name, image and likeness in promos and advertisements.
