Buying or Selling Biggest Gambles of 2022 NBA Offseason

bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency
It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future
LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors
Former NBA forward Jalen Rose is confident LeBron James will sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. Rose explained his view of James' situation Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (3:15 mark of video). "They know he ain't leaving now. So it don't even matter...
Bleacher Report
Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'
After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Bleacher Report
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Says Lakers' Austin Reaves Should Run with 'Hillbilly Kobe' Nickname
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma said Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves should embrace the "Hillbilly Kobe" nickname. Kuzma said Thursday on The Draymond Green Show he thinks the moniker is "lit" and the four-time NBA champion agreed. "You better embrace that one," Green...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
UConn's Paige Bueckers Tears ACL, Will Miss 2022-23 Season with Knee Injury
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-23 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee during a pickup basketball game on Monday, the team announced. Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will be announced after...
Bleacher Report
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Says He'll Be Among NBA's Best Players After 2022-23 Season
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards believes he will be among the NBA's best players by the time next season ends. Zion Olojede of Complex asked the ex-Georgia star where he thought he ranked "amongst the best players in the league" and whether he felt he needed more time to join the league's elite tier of players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
76ers' Doc Rivers Says He Had 'Good' Talk with Ben Simmons After Trade to Nets
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN's The VC Show with Vince Carter on Tuesday and said he's spoken to Ben Simmons once since his fallout with the organization and subsequent trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said he believed all parties could have worked the situation out,...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Not Expected to Play in Preseason Games Ahead of 2022 Season
As the Dallas Cowboys attempt to keep Ezekiel Elliott healthy during the 2022 season, he is not expected to suit up during any of the team's three preseason games. "I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers)."
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Training-Camp Action
Can you feel the excitement, football fans? The NFL preseason is set to begin with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Training camps are in full swing, and the regular season is only weeks away. We now have a better understanding of what...
NFL・
Comments / 0