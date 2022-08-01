10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

www.klfy.com
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
Woman dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
Woman accused of setting duplex on fire
MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
Shooting that injured teen in Fayette County leads to man’s arrest for drugs, guns, sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a shooting at a convenience store in Fayette County. The shooting happened July 31 outside a convenience store in Moscow, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. A 16-year-old boy was injured in the shooting, but there were no...
Shots fired at employees inside Frayser Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the...
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted suspect who barricaded in a West Memphis hotel room is in custody. West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road Thursday. They said the West Memphis SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in North Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) said officers responded to the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on July 24 at 10:29 p.m. They found a man lying on the den...
Suspect identified after being taken into custody after standoff at West Memphis hotel
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals have a suspect in custody after a brief standoff in a hotel in West Memphis, Ark., according to an official with the City of West Memphis. The suspect, 44-year-old Daniel Seth Roberts, was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on S. Service Road.
Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
Suspect charged after man shot and killed in north Shelby County, officials say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at Regional One...
Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
Police: Man threatens victim with knife, tries to run him over
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of trying to run over someone with a car and threaten them with a knife is behind bars, according to court documents. Geoffrey Harris allegedly assaulted a man outside his home in the 3400 block of Northmoor Street in May. The victim told police he was traveling down […]
actionnews5.com
Man indicted in 2021 murder case in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police have indicted one of the suspects in a 2021 murder investigation. Anita Wilson and Darnisha McCleod were shot on Nov. 12 after leaving a football game. Investigators say after the two left the game a white Mercedes blocked an intersection and fired multiple shots...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
