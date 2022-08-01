ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

By Destinee Hannah
KLFY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of setting duplex on fire

MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after pedestrian hit, dragged into traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road. Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic. The incident left the victim with critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KLFY.com

Shots fired at employees inside Frayser Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Convicted Felon#Reckless Driving#Mpd#Auto Theft
WREG

One injured in shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted suspect who barricaded in a West Memphis hotel room is in custody. West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road Thursday. They said the West Memphis SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man threatens victim with knife, tries to run him over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of trying to run over someone with a car and threaten them with a knife is behind bars, according to court documents. Geoffrey Harris allegedly assaulted a man outside his home in the 3400 block of Northmoor Street in May. The victim told police he was traveling down […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man indicted in 2021 murder case in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police have indicted one of the suspects in a 2021 murder investigation. Anita Wilson and Darnisha McCleod were shot on Nov. 12 after leaving a football game. Investigators say after the two left the game a white Mercedes blocked an intersection and fired multiple shots...
COVINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy