ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Commonwealth University signs transfer agreement with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWxdq_0h0UKMbh00

Warren, Pa. — The newly-consolidated Commonwealth University Of Pennsylvania has signed a transfer agreement with a community college in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and Commonwealth University, which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities, signed a guaranteed transfer agreement in a ceremony held at NPRC's Administrative Center in Warren on Thursday.

Northern Regional has 25 classroom sites in nine counties, and offers workforce development opportunities and associate's degrees.

The agreement provides transferability of many NPRC credits to the integrated universities of Commonwealth University. It also includes guaranteed transfer opportunities for specific NPRC associate degrees directly into four CU bachelor's degree programs with no loss of credit for qualifying students. Additionally, CU will award four tiers of transfer scholarships to NPRC graduates.

Those degrees are:

Associate of Arts in Liberal Studies into the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary StudiesAssociate of Arts in Social Sciences into the Bachelor of Science in Social WorkAssociate of Science in Business Administration into the Bachelor of Science in Business AdministrationAssociate of Science in Criminal Justice into the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

"We celebrate a monumental time in the life of NPRC," noted President Susan Snelick. "The official signing of the academic agreement with the Commonwealth University is the culmination of hard work and dedication of so many. This agreement not only provides opportunities and pathways for our students to continue their educational journey but also exemplifies the quality of our education offerings. This recognition by Commonwealth University is not taken lightly and is one of many steps in NPRC's long-term growth. We look forward to our partnership with Commonwealth University."

Commonwealth University President Bashar Hanna also commented about the agreement and what it means for future NPRC and Commonwealth University students. "We are delighted to collaborate with our colleagues at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College to provide students from NPRC seamless matriculation to Commonwealth University and provide those students with a guaranteed renewable transfer scholarship. True to our mission of educating the students of Pennsylvania and beyond, this agreement is another example of strong partnership in action."

To support the guaranteed admission for eligible transfer students, scholarships for qualifying students are available. To be eligible, a student must have earned a minimum of 30 NPRC-specific credits and graduated with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Commonwealth University will award four tiers of transfer scholarships to NPRC graduates. These scholarships may be renewed for up to three academic years if the qualifying GPA is maintained. All agreements become effective for Fall 2022. The four tier scholarship amounts are:

Tier 1: (3.50 GPA or above at NPRC) will award $5,000 annually.Tier 2: (3.0 - 3.49 GPA at NPRC) will award $4,000 annually.Tier 3: (2.50 - 2.99 GPA at NPRC) will award $3,000 annually.Tier 4: (2.0 - 2.49 GPA at NPRC) will award $2,000 annually.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College manufacturing students witness German auto industry firsthand

Williamsport, Pa. — Fun and education merged when a group of Pennsylvania College of Technology students recently took a 16-day trip to Germany. During the trip, the group had the opportunity to see precision metalworking tools, advanced robots, hydroelectric power systems, and Porsche car manufacturing. “Students were able to witness in-house examples of what makes Germany one of the world’s leaders in advanced manufacturing and automation,” Richard Hendricks said about...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Penn College student accepted to surgical residency

A graduating Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of about a dozen accepted for the fall to the Physician Assistant Surgical Residency Program offered by Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz, of Williamsport, plans to graduate from Penn College with a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YourErie

Here’s when Erie County students head back to school

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Believe it or not, the first day of school is on the calendar this month for most local school districts. Erie students will start the earliest, and Girard students will begin the latest. In Erie Public Schools, the first day will be Monday, Aug. 29. Millcreek Township School District, Iroquois School District, Harbor […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Warren, PA
Education
City
Bloomsburg, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Education
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of the capitol complex employees and visitors. “The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an...
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Commissioners clash over funding for Old City Williamsport Revitalization

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday. The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield University#University President#Northern Regional#Cu#Liberal Studies#Social Sciences
WETM 18 News

DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

National Health Center Week celebrations set

Williamsport , Pa. — In conjunction with the over 1,200 U.S. health centers nationwide, the River Valley Health and Dental Center plans to celebrate National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13. The annual celebration takes place the second week of August every year, with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers. The center has planned an Open House on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate a decade of being designated a federally-qualified health center. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A look ahead at the first 100 days of a Shapiro or Mastriano administration

Harrisburg, Pa. — As the November election draws near, the first 100 days of the new Pennsylvania governor’s tenure could look very different depending upon the candidate who takes office. The plans for the 100 days are becoming clearer as the candidates reveal their respective policy initiatives. One of the most clear-cut differences between either candidate’s administration is their stances on abortion. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chronicle-express.com

Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Two area hospitals plan merger

Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy