Commonwealth University signs transfer agreement with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

Warren, Pa. — The newly-consolidated Commonwealth University Of Pennsylvania has signed a transfer agreement with a community college in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and Commonwealth University, which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities, signed a guaranteed transfer agreement in a ceremony held at NPRC's Administrative Center in Warren on Thursday.

Northern Regional has 25 classroom sites in nine counties, and offers workforce development opportunities and associate's degrees.

The agreement provides transferability of many NPRC credits to the integrated universities of Commonwealth University. It also includes guaranteed transfer opportunities for specific NPRC associate degrees directly into four CU bachelor's degree programs with no loss of credit for qualifying students. Additionally, CU will award four tiers of transfer scholarships to NPRC graduates.

Those degrees are:

Associate of Arts in Liberal Studies into the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary StudiesAssociate of Arts in Social Sciences into the Bachelor of Science in Social WorkAssociate of Science in Business Administration into the Bachelor of Science in Business AdministrationAssociate of Science in Criminal Justice into the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

"We celebrate a monumental time in the life of NPRC," noted President Susan Snelick. "The official signing of the academic agreement with the Commonwealth University is the culmination of hard work and dedication of so many. This agreement not only provides opportunities and pathways for our students to continue their educational journey but also exemplifies the quality of our education offerings. This recognition by Commonwealth University is not taken lightly and is one of many steps in NPRC's long-term growth. We look forward to our partnership with Commonwealth University."

Commonwealth University President Bashar Hanna also commented about the agreement and what it means for future NPRC and Commonwealth University students. "We are delighted to collaborate with our colleagues at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College to provide students from NPRC seamless matriculation to Commonwealth University and provide those students with a guaranteed renewable transfer scholarship. True to our mission of educating the students of Pennsylvania and beyond, this agreement is another example of strong partnership in action."

To support the guaranteed admission for eligible transfer students, scholarships for qualifying students are available. To be eligible, a student must have earned a minimum of 30 NPRC-specific credits and graduated with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Commonwealth University will award four tiers of transfer scholarships to NPRC graduates. These scholarships may be renewed for up to three academic years if the qualifying GPA is maintained. All agreements become effective for Fall 2022. The four tier scholarship amounts are:

Tier 1: (3.50 GPA or above at NPRC) will award $5,000 annually.Tier 2: (3.0 - 3.49 GPA at NPRC) will award $4,000 annually.Tier 3: (2.50 - 2.99 GPA at NPRC) will award $3,000 annually.Tier 4: (2.0 - 2.49 GPA at NPRC) will award $2,000 annually.