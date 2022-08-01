EMU police to host 5th annual Bike Rodeo to promote bicycle safety

www.mlive.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
Back-to-school backpacks, school supplies being given away to Jackson families
JACKSON, MI -- Back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies are being given away to families during a Jackson event featuring food and fun. Community Choice Credit Union, a Michigan-based credit union with 22 locations across the state, is hosing the giveaway from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at 1425 Parnall Road.
National Smores Day welcomes families, prospective Girl Scouts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The originators of s’mores are celebrating National Smores Day in Ann Arbor with an event for current and prospective Girl Scout members. “The first known published recipe for a s’more actually was found in a Girl Scout handbook in the ‘20s, so, we take ownership of the s’more. We invented the s’more,” said Brenna Smith, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan communications manager.
FedUp Ministries is a church outside the walls that offers a free food truck
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Running a mission-based food truck has been the ideal job for The Rev. Anna Taylor-McCants. “I don’t go into the walls of the church to serve anyway. My people are the ones in the street who have been hurt and ignored,” said McCants, who has been acting as executive director of FedUp Ministries since July 2021.
Café Liv opens in former Ypsilanti auto repair shop
YPSILANTI, MI -- William Sloan says the Ypsilanti community has embraced his new coffee shop -- despite not having a huge grand opening. “It’s kind of growing organically, which was kind of my hope,” Sloan said. Sloan launched Café Liv, 202 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, in mid-July. The...
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
2 Ann Arbor streets closing for crane installation, subdivision work
ANN ARBOR, MI - A downtown Ann Arbor avenue off Huron Street and a road passing near the city’s eastern boundary will both be closing beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9 for various construction projects, city officials. South Fourth Avenue between Huron Street and Washington Street will close to all traffic...
Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.
High school sweethearts MaryRose Clark and Sean Riley have had seven years to dream up their ideal wedding. Now, a year out, the costly reality is coming into focus. “I never would have imagined me even considering seriously getting eloped, but I looked at all these prices [and] it’s looking kind of better,” Clark said.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
Need a piano? Buy one from University of Michigan music school’s inventory
ANN ARBOR, MI - The pianos owned by the University of Michigan have been played over the years by Grammy Award winners, international concert pianists and more. Well, UM’s School of Music, Theater and Dance is putting some of its current inventory on sale so it can buy replacements.
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Fiske Fries, carnival rides and concerts: Your guide to the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Get ready for fried food, carnival rides and a great line up of shows at the 2022 Jackson County Fair. The fair, and all of its familiar favorites, is set to open Sunday, Aug. 7, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Holly
HOLLY, MI — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on display in Holly for the first time. Led by the American Legion Holly Post 149, the Moving Wall was escorted by the Patriot Guard and placed at the Karl Richter Campus, 300 East St., on Thursday, Aug. 4, in a ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Could Washtenaw County eliminate justice system fines and fees? The work has begun
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County doesn’t want to fund its justice system through fines and fees that can potentially spell financial ruin for families living paycheck-to-paycheck. Officials are now embarking on an effort to eliminate penalties and surcharges associated with the legal system, including booking fees at the...
Pounds of fentanyl found in basement rafters during raid
DETROIT – More than 5 pounds of fentanyl were recovered from two locations last week when federal agents raided three southeast Michigan homes connected to a suspected drug trafficker, authorities said. A DEA investigation led to raids at two homes in Detroit and an apartment in Southfield on July...
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
