Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s home. Police were told the vehicle has a fish sticker on the back window, tinted windows and has black wheels.

Photo of the stolen 2012 Ford Focus in Somerset Township via PA Crime Stoppers

There were also two sets of keys to UTVs also taken from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here .

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

