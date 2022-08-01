CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 3 days ago
www.wtvm.com

wrbl.com

Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
COLUMBUS, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Education
WTVM

St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year. Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Back To School#Chime#Summer Vacation#Attire
WTVM

Pet food manufacturer to invest over $79M in new facility in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus. This investment will create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Who let the dogs out? Columbus Animal Care and Control is bringing dogs to Market Days on Broadway - in PUPtown Columbus!. On Saturday, August 6th, Uptown turns into “Puptown” as visitors can also find adoptable dogs, courtesy of Columbus Animal Care and Control. They will also be accepting donations - the proceeds of which all go to the care of the animals and the shelter.
COLUMBUS, GA
NewsBreak
Education
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

2 people displaced following south Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All call for Aldi shoppers! The grocery store held a grand opening Thursday morning at its new location!. A line was formed - from the front doors of Aldi to the Dollar Store - as customers waited for the store to open. The discount retailer occupies...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC), in partnership with Enrichment Services, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new child development center. This center is all a part of an expansion of Enrichment Services in the Chattahoochee Valley. The new center provides an opportunity to deliver...

