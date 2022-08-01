ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

16-year-old charged as an adult in Detroit teen's fatal shooting

Detroit News
 3 days ago
www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying

A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
SOUTHGATE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit bank robbery suspect said he had a bomb; he walked out with cash

Detroit police released images Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery last week on the city's west side. The suspect walked into the bank in the 19100 block of Telegraph around 11:45 a.m. July 29 and presented a note announcing a robbery, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Feds find pounds of fentanyl hidden in rafters, guns during raids of Detroit homes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drug Enforcement Agency agents found drugs and guns when they raided two Detroit homes last month. According to court documents, federal investigators determined that George Wallace may be trafficking drugs, and identified three locations where he spends time – two homes in Detroit and an apartment in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in arson that hospitalized 8 Detroit firefighters

A man has been charged in connection with an arson at a Detroit building last week that sent eight firefighters to the hospital, city officials announced Tuesday. An investigation by the Detroit Police Department Arson Unit and the Detroit Fire Department led to the arrest of Anthony Fields last week, representatives said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police arrest 2 in 2021 Flint Township homicide

FLINT TWP., MI – Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 Flint Township homicide, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. Davonte Green-Flourney, of Flint, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021, while driving his Chrysler 200 on South Ballenger Highway, just south of Miller Road in Flint Township. He was 22 years old.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Eastpointe man wanted for escaping during prisoner transfer

Eastpointe — Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from officers, officials said. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, ran away from officers while being transported to a van for prisoners, they said. At the time, Moore was wearing chains and shackles. Police searched the immediate area but were unable...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances

There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
TOLEDO, OH
wdet.org

Tracked and Traced: Reporting on surveillance in Detroit

Detroit Police are likely to increase the amount of surveillance technology they use this year. Existing technologies like Project Green Light and ShotSpotter may expand, and new technologies like Evolv weapon detection technology are being implemented to deter mass shootings. Listen and subscribe to Tracked and Traced:. Apple Podcast —...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police auctioning off Crown Vics, Dodge Charger

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police have three vehicles up for auction online. The department is auctioning a 2009 and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, and a 2014 Dodge Charger. The auctions are slated to end at 1 p.m. Thursday. If you are the winning bidder, you have 10 days from when payment is posted to pick up your vehicle. They can be picked up from 23555 Goddard Rd.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Washington wins Wayne County sheriff Democratic primary

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington will remain Wayne County sheriff and complete a partial term after he won Tuesday's Democratic primary against challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather. Washington got 47% of the vote. Merriweather, who also worked for the...
Detroit News

New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up

Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
DETROIT, MI

