16-year-old charged as an adult in Detroit teen's fatal shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police have three vehicles up for auction online. The department is auctioning a 2009 and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, and a 2014 Dodge Charger. The auctions are slated to end at 1 p.m. Thursday. If you are the winning bidder, you have 10 days from when payment is posted to pick up your vehicle. They can be picked up from 23555 Goddard Rd.

TAYLOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO