MLB trade deadline rumors: Cleveland Guardians “discussed” Sean Murphy

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate
Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
Braves finally get some good news about Mike Soroka
Mike Soroka is getting closer to returning to the Atlanta Braves after this latest, positive update. Mike Soroka has not pitched for the Atlanta Braves since the 2020 truncated season after he tore his Achilles tendon when fielding a ball during a game against the New York Mets. He suffered another setback last season re-tearing his Achilles, which put him on the shelf yet again. Just last month, his comeback was once again delayed. But, it appears that a return could be happening sooner rather than later.
Timely reminder to never bet against Tom Brady as Bucs QB turns 45
Tom Brady may have turned 45 yesterday, but a quick glance at his career numbers ATS will remind you that it is still a bad idea to bet against him. If you have been involved in sports betting in any way at any point over the past 21 years, you’ve probably already learned this lesson the hard way. However, as the Buccaneers quarterback turned 45 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night, it seems like a timely opportunity to remind everyone to never bet against Tom Brady.
