ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Scheidt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITyDj_0h0UJtG700

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WBRL) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
41nbc.com

Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
WBTW News13

SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted this year along the Georgia coast. That’s 10 more nests than the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Governor Kemp suspends gas taxes through mid-September

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through mid-September. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a third time. The order also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy