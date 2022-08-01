Nets' Seth Curry Defends Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Think He Needs a Jump Shot'

bleacherreport.com
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Pau Gasol and his wife announce they are expecting another child
Another member of the extended Los Angeles Lakers family is on the way. Former Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together. The baby on the way will be a boy. He will be the...
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
The 10 veteran ex-Lakers from 2021-22 still looking for work this offseason
If the theme for the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency direction last summer was established and familiar, then the profile of L.A.'s signing haul this offseason can best be described as fresh and emerging. "I think we've gotten younger, I think we've gotten faster, I think we've gotten hungrier," new...
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo
When Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler first revealed his new hairdo, the Internet had their reaction. Recently, Heat teammates Kyle Lowry chimed in. He gave his thoughts while making an appearance on ESPN’s The VC Show with Vince Carter, a former NBA star who spent most of his career with the Toronto Raptors.
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge
Report links the Heat with five-time All-NBA player
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Warriors to Hold 14th Roster Spot for Andre Iguodala
There are only 14 guaranteed roster spots for the Golden State Warriors and one of them will be reserved for a former Finals MVP.
Pelicans Giving CJ McCollum Tools to Run Offense, Talking New Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving CJ McCollum the tools to run the offense with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson while also discussing a contract extension.
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Land Just Outside List of NBA’s Most Dominant Stars
The Chicago Bulls may not have the most dominant stars this side of the Milky Way. But they do roster two players who orbit that stratosphere. That duo, of course, is Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, neither of whom cracked Bleacher Report’s list of the three most dominant NBA stars at each position.
Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA
Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers...
