Gatesville, TX

Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

GATESVILLE, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville.

The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the fire went into a heavy cedar area.

A second alarm was requested – bringing assistance from the Coryell City-Osage, Oglesby and Turnersville Fire Departments – along with more Gatesville Fire Department resources. The Texas A&M Forest Service was also requested to respond with ground and air resources.

(Courtesy: Gatesville Fire Department)

Units started to attack the fire the best they could, but the fire would eventually burn onto five different properties. Texas A&M Forest Service arrived with dozers and brush units. A Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team also arrived with several additional brush trucks stationed in McGregor. Air resources dropped water and fire retardant on the fire, which helped tremendously to contain it.

As of around 12:51 a.m. Sunday, all local units have cleared the scene. The TIFMAS strike team remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the area. Gatesville FD returned that morning to continue to “mop up” the area and look for any trouble spots.

fox44news.com

One person dead in three-vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
