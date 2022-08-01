ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Inaugural MI Art Fest a success

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RzLU_0h0UIo3V00

Better weather for the rescheduled inaugural "MI Art Fest" brought a crowd Friday to downtown Sturgis.

Ryan Conrod, event coordinator at Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, said based on turnout, MI Art Fest is now the second-largest downtown Sturgis event, behind "Sturgis Fest."

The event boasted a long list of activities.

Among them was an activity called "MI Love Locks." For $5, participants purchased a small lock and had it etched. They placed it on a new permanent art fixture downtown.

The art piece is located on the side wall of Sigrist Furniture on North Street. It was created by Shawn Houtz of Quincy and Jason Hutchinson of Three Rivers. Houtz designed the Michigan-shaped art piece and Hutchinson constructed it. The piece took about 30 hours to complete, Hutchinson said, and is all hand-cut. Houtz had children splatter paint the piece, an activity they enjoyed, he said.

Also part of the event was "Color Walk." Participants were covered in colors, then walked from Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce to Lakeview Avenue, where they were covered in color again, then back to the chamber of commerce.

Events were taking place at Open Door Gallery as well. Artist Mary Davis was manning “Imagination Station,” where participants could create works of art. The Journal met with siblings Victoria and Jaxson Gutierrez, 10 and 11, of Sturgis. The festival was a fun way to get out of the house at the end of the week, said their parents, Rigo and Shawnelle Gutierrez.

Open Door artist Deb Miller put on an art demonstration outside the gallery.

Art vendors were numerous on the sidewalks, and included Cal Robinson of White Pigeon. MI Art Fest was his first event on his own as this year was his first year really diving into art, he said.

“I’m super excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the first art festival here,” Robinson said. “It was exciting to see everybody come out. I have friends here as well. It’s good to support everybody.”

Robinson loves to work with watercolors and colored pencils.

“If it’s not just real cutesy, like storybook character illustration-type, then I love to do mental health expression through my artwork,” he said.

Robinson likes to let people know how he experiences the world through art. A piece called “Rose-colored Goggles” is a self-portrait he created for Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I feel like I was born with these goggles on and I can’t see the world just like everybody else does,” Robinson said. “But it’s not a bad thing.”

Robinson is on the autism spectrum.

Also among vendors was Scott Whitworth of Sturgis. A professional artist, he had brought a large collection of art to the festival, but it isn’t even half of what he has, he said. He plans to attend an art fair in Saugatuck this coming weekend.

“It’s nice to get everything out and dusted off,” he said.

MI Art Fest had much more to offer, including a classic car cruise-in, trolley car rides, face-painting, rock-painting, a caricature artist, a juggler, "MI Art Shack," "Movies in the Park" and live music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
threeriversnews.com

Old library property officially sold to county

THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
THREE RIVERS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Society
City
Three Rivers, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
City
Saugatuck, MI
Sturgis, MI
Government
City
North Street, MI
Sturgis, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Miller
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
HASTINGS, MI
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Autism Spectrum#Sigrist
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
newsfromthestates.com

Workers at shuttered Augusta Chipotle say they aren’t backing down

Workers at an Augusta Chipotle restaurant that was shuttered in July amid a unionization campaign aren’t going down without a fight. In June, employees at the Augusta location filed to form a union, which they called Chipotle United. That came after workers protested conditions at the store by walking off the job earlier in the month, arguing that persistent understaffing and a lack of training was creating an unsafe environment. The store was temporarily closed after that before being permanently shut down just before a hearing to determine the union process for workers, according to a new release from Chipotle United.
AUGUSTA, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
PLAINWELL, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy