Winkler County, TX

Odessan killed in Winkler County crash

By Tatiana Battle
 3 days ago

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a weekend crash on SH 302, 15 miles west of Kermit on Sunday, July 31st around 1:35 am.

According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, 28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa, was headed east on SH-302 and went across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and ran into the front of another vehicle.

Lozoya was driving a 2010 Ford Expedition at the time of the crash, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

