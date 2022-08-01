Texas Baptist Men sends volunteers across state lines to help flood victims

Volunteers with Texas Baptist Men are on their way to St. Louis to help in the wake of raging flood waters.

"They're describing families dragging bucketloads of their belongings-- their life-- down to the curb ... and just having to watch that rot," says Rand Jenkins, TBM Director of Ministry Advancement. "It's a hard thing for people to go through."

Primarily, TBM crews will be helping homeowners with flood damage. They're removing everything wet from damaged homes, including furniture, sheetrock and flooring. They're also treating the structures to kill and prevent mold so that homeowners can start the rebuilding process with less hassle.

As some TBM crews begin the journey to St. Louis, others are on standby to help flooding victims in Kentucky. Jenkins says they've already gotten the request to serve, and teams are at the ready. "Once the flood waters recede, we can get in," he says, adding that they'll provide chaplain services as well as shower and laundry units.

Other TBM volunteers are staying within state lines to help with wildfire relief. Jenkins says basically, TBM crews are scattered all over the place as disaster after disaster keeps occuring. And more could be on the horizon.

"At the moment right now, we're not stretched too thin," Jenkins says. "But we have some hurricanes that are said to be coming ... and we're hoping those will hold off."

Jenkins says TBM is asking for prayers for volunteers, first responders and victims of these natural disasters. Another way to help is through donations. More information about how to donate can be found here .

