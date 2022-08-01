ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lil Durk Injured During Onstage Incident At Lollapalooza, Kept Perfoming For The Fans

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUIJO_0h0UISaP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkV0U_0h0UISaP00

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Over the weekend, Lollapalooza went down in the city of Chicago, and much to the delight of the people of the Windy City, Lil Durk rocked the stage for his hometown on Saturday night (July 30). Still, unfortunately, an on-stage incident left him bruised, battered, and out of the game for the foreseeable future.

Variety reports that while he was performing “Back In Blood” on stage, Lil Durk accidentally walked directly into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares and got a face full of smoke that left him reeling for a moment. Stumbling away and wiping his eyes, the audience knew that things went left for the Chiraq artist.

Stage crew quickly ran to his aid as someone on the microphone was heard saying, “Woah, woah, you alright, bro? [The smoke] shot straight up.” Without leaving the stage, Durk took a few moments to compose himself and eventually continued with the rest of his performance.

Gutsy performer.

Lil Durk Kept Going For His Fans

After performing, Lil Durk got medical attention and took to Instagram to show his fans the after-effects that the incident left him with as his face was bandaged with only one good eye showing.

In the caption, Durk wrote, “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’m a take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)

We don’t know what kind of damage a face full of pyrotechnic smoke flares can do, but apparently, it can put you out of commission for a hot minute.

We wish homie a speedy recovery and hope he gets back on stage sooner than later.

Photo: Josh Brasted / Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera

Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lollapalooza#Durkio
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?

Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend & Baby Mama Share Messages Following His Death

Weeks after suffering a miscarriage, Carena V, is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, JayDaYoungan. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Louisiana. Though his sister claimed reports of his death were premature, police later confirmed his passing. Carena V shared a slew of photos and videos...
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy