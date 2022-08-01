SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY

z1077fm.com
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
mynewsla.com
Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal
The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
davisvanguard.org
Guardian: Report Indicates Police Kill Thousands of People Fleeing, Posing No Threat
LOS ANGELES, CA – A research group that tracks lethal force cases said this month “nearly one third of people killed by U.S. police since 2015 were running away, driving off or attempting to flee when the officer fatally shot or used lethal force against them,” according to a story in The Guardian.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 3 at about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the location of the collision on Foothill Boulevard, west of Sultana...
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
foxla.com
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
