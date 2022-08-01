ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lauv's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Stream

By Taylor Fields
 3 days ago

Lauv is dropping his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing , on August 5th, and is celebrating a day early with fans during his exclusive and intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

All 4 Nothing is Lauv's second full-length album following 2020's How I'm Feeling , and features 13 new songs, including previously-released tracks "Kids Are Born Stars" and title track "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)." In a statement, the singer/songwriter explained of the title song that it's, "a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you’re still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it’s a song about surrendering to love and life."

During his iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Lauv will perform some of his new music live, as well as open up about the making of All 4 Nothing and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lauv on Thursday, August 4th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lauv by listening to some of his All 4 Nothing songs below.

