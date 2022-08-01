The Miz Calls Logan Paul One of the Best Natural Talents He’s Ever Seen

www.pwmania.com
Related
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE
WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:. “You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who...
PWMania
Butch Talks Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H as Head of Creative
WWE Star Butch recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Butch commented on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got...
PWMania
John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000
Although #CenaMonth is officially in the rear-view mirror, WWE is still pushing some merchandise tied into the milestone 20-year anniversary of the Dr. of Thuganomics. WWE Shop is advertising the sale of a special John Cena Legacy Championship title belt. The title comes with an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set, with the total package going for $1,000.
PWMania
United States Title Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The current number one contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is Ciampa. In the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW this week, Ciampa overcame Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat, and AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in an another Triple Threat. After that, Ciampa and AJ squared off to determine who would be the new #1 contender for the WWE United States Title. Ciampa triumphed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Finn Balor’s Advice to Wrestlers That Want to Leave WWE: “I Tell Them to Go”
WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on advice he has for wrestlers that want to leave WWE:. “I tell them to go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes...
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
PWMania
Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut
A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.. Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Post-SummerSlam WWE RAW Scores Highest Viewership in Over Two Years
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network averaged 2.230 million viewers for Monday’s live post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW. This is an increase of 17.31% from the 1.901 million viewers who tuned in for the Madison Square Garden broadcast of the SummerSlam go-home and Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary Celebration episode last week.
PWMania
New Title Match Set For This Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III Special Event
A new championship match appears set for the third installment of the AEW Battle Of The Belts series. During the AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night, a post-match segment took place after the opening bout of the evening that seemed to confirm a new championship contest for the upcoming event.
PWMania
Stephanie McMahon Claims WWE SummerSlam 2022 Was Most-Watched In 35-Year History Of Annual PPV Tradition
Stephanie McMahon has her first pay-per-view event as the co-CEO of WWE under her belt following the WWE SummerSlam 2022 special event from this past Saturday night. If the e-mail she sent out along with an infographic after the event is any indication — it was quite the success.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction
Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.
PWMania
Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up
A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed. Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. “Gonna continue to...
PWMania
AEW: Fight Forever Officially Announced, Gameplay Features Revealed
All Elite Wrestling issued the following to PWMania.com:. THQ Nordic Gives AEW: Fight Forever The Push Fans Have Been Waiting For!. Vienna/Austria, Jacksonville/Florida, Tokyo/Japan August 3, 2022: THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite Wrestling, LLC (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today confirmed that the release of AEW: Fight Forever will be the tag-team event of the century! The two companies have joined forces to bring developer YUKES’ latest creation to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch.
PWMania
Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative
With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
PWMania
AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Details Prematurely Leaked?
Details, such as match kinds and features, were provided on the AEW: Fight Forever video game product page on Amazon UK. Given that the listing has been taken down from the Amazon UK website, it may have been published before it was ready. Here was the rundown of the game:
Comments / 0