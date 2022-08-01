29 PALMS PLANNING COMMISSION HOSTS PUBLIC HEARING IN CONSIDERING 95-ROOM HOTEL

z1077fm.com
Related
z1077fm.com
PROPOSED HOTEL CLEARS KEY HURDLES AT TWENTYNINE PALMS PLANNING COMMISSION
The Twentynine Palms Planning Commission hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening and heard concerns from the public and business owners regarding a proposed 95-room hotel downtown. Last night, the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission held a public hearing on a proposed 95-room hotel adjacent to Project Phoenix. A representative of the...
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT MEETING AGENDA
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, Directors at the Hi-Desert Water District which serves Yucca Valley will meet for the agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) later today. While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular first Wednesday meeting has been canceled. Following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert
KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
31-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Rear-End Accident on Sunrise Way. The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Per reports, Atteberry was driving south when he rear-ended Verdian’s vehicle while he was stopped at a stop sign. The initial impact then caused a collision with multiple other vehicles.
spectrumnews1.com
Brush, mulch pile fire in Thermal forces evacuations
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) — Evacuations remained in place Wednesday for residents along a Thermal roadway as fire crews worked to fully contain and douse a 30-acre brush fire. The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, with the fire initially...
z1077fm.com
29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z1077fm.com
JOSHUA TREE 55 EARLY BIRD PRE-REGISTRATION
Pre-registration is open early for next year’s Joshua Tree 55 Cycling Event. The 55 mile bike ride is a roundtrip between Knott’s Sky Park in Twentynine Palms and Key’s View in Joshua Tree National Park. The ride is scheduled for April 29th, 2023 – but the discounted $40 pre-registration fee is only through August 31st.
Residents of Banning homeless encampment evicted as city prepares to open emergency shelter
People are being moved out of a homeless encampment we've been reporting on for a few months off of Interstate 10 in Banning. On Tuesday, city officials began the eviction process for people living in the area, located near Hargrave Street. City officials say some people are now being moved...
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
THE JOSHUA TREE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA, J-PHIL, IS RECONVENING
The Joshua Tree Philharmonic will be holding an open house and organizational meeting Monday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. for all returning musicians as well as new musicians interested in joining. JPHIL is reconvening for the first time in over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The August 15...
Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding
We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0