www.thetruthaboutcars.com
Related
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XI)
We resume our Mark series coverage in the 1960 model year, which happened to be a last-of for several reasons. It was the last of the unibody Lincoln lineup that debuted in 1958, the Continental Mark line of models, and for Lincoln’s model naming scheme as a whole. We covered the visual edits in our last entry; a return to some of the garishness of 1958 that Elwood Engel tried to tone down in 1959. With the additional gingerbread hanging off of every possible surface of the Mark V Continentals for 1960, the lineup grew larger in every direction and heavier than ever before.
Truth About Cars
Toyota Quiet About Potential Engine Problems With GR86
According to a new report, at least some Toyota GR86s are suffering from lubrication issues. One driver even claims Toyota refused to pay for a new engine, accusing him of abusing it on track. Blake Alvarado is the owner of a 2022 GR86 and according to The Drive, he found...
Truth About Cars
Mazda in Wellies: CX-50 Adds Meridian Trim
Chasing the active lifestyle crowd, or perhaps cluing in that the CX-5 is an excellent machine but there’s room on the lot for a variant with a smidgen of off-road cred, Mazda introduced the CX-50 earlier this year. Think of it as a CX-5 in hiking boots and an L.L. Bean coat.
Truth About Cars
Report: Nissan Maxima Dead in 2023
Surprising exactly no one, Nissan has confirmed to a California-based automotive outlet that the Nissan Maxima will shuffle off this mortal coil in about a year’s time in mid-2023. While this news isn’t unexpected, it is still a bit sad for those of us who remember when the Maxima lived up to its name as a Four-Door Sports Car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides: The 1996 Toyota Classic, Truck-based Throwback
Today’s Rare Ride is brought to you by a Tweet that featured today’s subject and was the exact moment your author became aware of its existence. Released in the Nineties prior to the American retro styling craze, the Classic was a limited edition sedan sold only to Japanese customers. Curious yet?
Truth About Cars
Mid-Size Cars Struggle in New IIHS Test
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has updated its side crash test and the results for mid-size cars is, uh, not good. Just three of seven mid-size cars earned good or acceptable ratings in the test, with only the Subaru Outback earning a "good" rating. The Hyundai Sonata and Volkswagen Jetta earned "acceptable marks.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Truth About Cars
Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV
A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truth About Cars
General Motors to Double Network for Super Cruise
It would seem the engineers at GM have been busy doing their sums. Super Cruise, their take on hands-free driver assistance technology, is set to double its reach. At present, SC will only work on certain divided highways and interstates around the nation. After this update, which is scheduled for later this calendar year, it’ll be functional on hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada – including a combination of undivided and divided highway infrastructure.
Truth About Cars
Watch A Corvette Prototype Burn
Last week, we told you about a Corvette test mule that burned. Well now you can see it happen. At least, we think it's the same car -- it appears so from the video. And we'll note there that while the TiKTok video says the car is an "E-Ray", Chevrolet has already reached out to clarify that the burned 'Vette wasn't an E-Ray. So, if this is the same car, the video maker has likely misidentified the powertrain.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Offers Bolt Owners Money If They Waive the Right to Sue
With the Chevrolet Bolt gradually losing its competitive edge as more all-electric vehicles take the field, and the car on the hook for a high-profile recall relating to battery fires, General Motors opted to reduce its price by six grand this year in a bid to make the 2023 model year more appetizing to consumers. Prior to the Biden administration pushing to renew EV tax credits as part of the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" (basically a tweaked version of Build Back Better), GM had little hope of its vehicles benefiting from continued government incentives that it had already exceeded its sales quota for and needed a remedy. However the sudden price cut didn't sit well with customers who had just purchased a Bolt EV (or EUV) at the earlier price point, so the automaker attempted to cut them a semi-Faustian bargain.
hypebeast.com
Porsche Unveils the 2023 911 GT3 R
Porsche has officially unveiled its 2023 911 GT3 R which will soon appear at GT3-compliant worldwide motorsports events such as the North American IMSA series, FIA WEC World Endurance Championship, and 24-Hour Le Mans in 2024. Based on the 992-generation 911, the new track-only coupe will feature a flat-six engine that’s five percent bigger than the last model, better aerodynamics, and optimized vehicle balance.
Comments / 0