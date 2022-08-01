Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River

www.nottinghammd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
Dream Big: Sister Prophecizes Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery Numbers For Cockeysville Player
A 50-cent bet based on a dream paid off big for one lucky Maryland lady. The 68-year-old Cockeysville resident used numbers from a dream her sister had to win the $25,000 Pick 5 prize that she purchased on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The lucky lotto player's...
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
Bingo World Begins Sports Wagering Operations
Anne Arundel County location becomes Maryland’s sixth sportsbook (Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County). On July 21 and July 25, Bingo World successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live […]
albanymagic.com
Maryland Man Finds $30K Lottery Ticket in Glove Box
Words of advice: always check your glove box. A Maryland man recently did just that and ended up finding a lottery ticket worth $30 thousand! The 66-year-old told news reporters that he “has a habit” of buying lottery tickets and storing them away in his glove department. The man will be using his winnings to put towards his retirement. Have you ever found something important in your glove box? Have you won any big prizes playing the lottery?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney
A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Anne Arundel County Police Blotter: August 2, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County have reported the following three arrests...
Girl, 8, found shot to death inside Maryland home
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl found shot in the basement of a Maryland home on Wednesday night has died, police said. Baltimore County police officers were called to a home on Sherwood Road in the Towson area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, officials said in a news release. At the home, officers found the 8-year-old shooting victim critically wounded in the basement.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
tmpresale.com
Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
Teen Shot In Leg In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that happened last night in...
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Comments / 5