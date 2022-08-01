ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarina Wiegman ‘going off in a camper van’ before any contract talks

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPUIW_0h0UGaCH00

The Football Association are planning to sit down with Sarina Wiegman to discuss a new contract after she led England to Euro 2022 success – but not until she returns from a family camper van holiday.

Wiegman, who led her home nation the Netherlands to the title five years ago, masterminded a first major trophy for the Lionesses as they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s sold-out final at Wembley.

Her achievement was made all the more impressive by the fact she only took over her duties in September, having initially been appointed in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib1uM_0h0UGaCH00
Wiegman has now won back-to-back Women’s Euro titles (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

She has won 18 and drawn two of 20 games in charge and while her current deal runs until after the Women’s Euros of 2025, the Dutchwoman could be in line for contract discussions sooner rather than later.

Asked whether Wiegman could be in line for fresh terms, FA head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell replied: “She needs a holiday, her husband, her two kids and her dad are all here.

“She’s going off in a camper van on holiday. She’ll have a couple of weeks off and then when she gets back we’ll have a conversation.

“She’s done an incredible job. You have to remember she only came in in September and everybody said to me ‘do you think she can win the Euros?’ and I said ‘it’s a very short time span, that’.

“My goodness, she’s moulded them together. Not just the players, the team around her. There’s a togetherness. You have to be in it to feel it.

“There’s no people sitting on the edge, there’s nobody outside the bubble. They’re all in this together and she’s uncompromising on that front.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham also suggested the plan was to keep Wiegman at the helm, adding: “She is incredible.

“She was our number one target when we were going out to look for a manager and she was just brilliant all through that process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xa7T_0h0UGaCH00
Baroness Sue Campbell, left, and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham are keen to keep Wiegman as England head coach (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“We were delighted to secure her, even though in our wildest dreams, we thought that this tournament might be too early.

“So we weren’t sure we’d win this one, we were hoping we would win one in the future so she achieved brilliant results earlier than we could have ever hoped.

“She only signed in September but we would love her to be with us for a long time. I think she’s a really special person and a really special talent.

“I think you can see the way she’s built a brilliant culture with the team. I think her tactical decisions have been spot on and just her planning, she’s so well prepared for every single eventuality, it is super impressive.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
