COUNTY MOVES BACK INTO ‘MEDIUM’ CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION RANGE

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
San Bernardino County secession measure moves forward, added to November ballot
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance to vote on whether they want the county to secede from California.
San Bernardino County to secede from California? It’s unlikely, but it will be put to the voters
After real estate developer Jeff Burum proposed that San Bernardino County should secede from the state, voters will likely soon get to make their voices heard on the topic. “San Bernardino County has long suffered enough from the state of California,” Burum said. The mayors of Upland and Fontana have indicated their support, and this […]
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Flood watch for San Bernardino County, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, El Dorado burn scar
A flood watch warning was in effect Monday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley, including the El Dorado Fire burn scar area ahead of expected rainfall.
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT MEETING AGENDA
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, Directors at the Hi-Desert Water District which serves Yucca Valley will meet for the agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) later today. While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular first Wednesday meeting has been canceled. Following...
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road make the list of Top 10 Deadliest Roads in California
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of the I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road made the list of the top 10 deadliest Roads in California, according to a recent study from Moneygeek.com. The study analyzed the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and looked...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
Flash flood warning issued in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service out of San Diego issued flash flood warnings for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the Inland Empire Saturday. The warnings were issued just after 6 p.m. Saturday, specifically for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scar areas....
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
