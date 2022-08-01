ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

COUNTY MOVES BACK INTO ‘MEDIUM’ CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION RANGE

By Z107.7 News
 3 days ago
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
LLANO, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.

Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION

Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT MEETING AGENDA

This afternoon in Yucca Valley, Directors at the Hi-Desert Water District which serves Yucca Valley will meet for the agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) later today. While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular first Wednesday meeting has been canceled. Following...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY

A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1

An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...

