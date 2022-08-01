Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky

www.wkyt.com
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County. Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene. According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon...
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made his first stop to thank first responders in Lexington, highlighting the rescue and relief efforts of the Lexington Fire Department over the past week in eastern Kentucky. The governor stood in front of dozens of Lexington Fire Department rescue team members, saying...
Laurel County man arrested on rape charges
A Laurel County man has been arrest after being accused of raping a woman in July.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
TEAM COVERAGE: 3 people still missing after EKY flooding; death toll remains unchanged
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning:. The death toll still stands at 37, but Gov. Beshear anticipates the number to rise by a couple more. The National Guard troops from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have rescued...
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
WATCH | EKU hosting donation drive for flood victims
WATCH | Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 10 hours ago. WATCH | Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new...
Order helps Ky. flood victims replace licenses, documents
Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky. FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
