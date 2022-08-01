ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky

The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates Harlan County murder

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a murder in Harlan County. Just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials got a call of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. Cumberland Police Department and KSP Troopers responded to the scene. According to officials, 36-year-old Brandon...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | EKU hosting donation drive for flood victims

WATCH | Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 10 hours ago. WATCH | Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky. FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
KENTUCKY STATE

