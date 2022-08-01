It was hotter that usual in July, but not by much

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."

