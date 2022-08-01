It was hotter that usual in July, but not by much

hutchpost.com
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri
SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Fall sports meeting for USD 308 is Aug. 11
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — High school fall activities are not far off as the school year is almost here. Parents and guardians of student athletes are invited to a special meeting on Thursday, Aug 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the performing arts center at Hutchinson High School. Parents or guardians...
Skunk problem being worked on at Newton High track
NEWTON, Kan. —The Newton High school track and football field have reopened, as the skunk situation is slowly improving. According to the district, since they have set traps, they have caught 5 of the 11 identified skunks. The district also believes they know where the skunks are living and...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Missions win at home over Wichita Tuesday
San Antonio, TX- The Wind Surge fell short to the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Tuesday night as San Antonio’s three-run first inning ignited a series opening victory. The Missions struck first as Thomas Milone hit a two-run RBI triple and Juan Fernandez followed with an RBI double to score Milone to give San Antonio an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Tractor pull Saturday in Nickerson to benefit the Jones family
NICKERSON, Kan. — An antique tractor pull and raffle will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the family of Trey Jones. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with registration. The pull begins at 2 p.m. east of the water tower on Nickerson Street. There will also be...
Fire Tuesday afternoon contained to room where it started
HUTCHINSON – Hutchinson Fire Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to 2 S. Nelson St. for a fire in a residential duplex. Light smoke was showing from the rear of the structure when they got there. Firefighters kept the blaze to the room of origin and no one was inside. Crews...
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Plea entered in McPherson murder case
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman has entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Thirty-five-year-old Tina Nicole Brown, entered the plea Wednesday in McPherson County District Court before...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Haven City Council approves pool project
HAVEN, Kan. — While legal action between the city of Haven and a contractor hired to renovate the city swimming pool remains in the court system, the Haven City Council did decide to move forward with getting the pool back open for next year. During Monday’s city council meeting,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
Haven USD 312 enrollment begins Thursday
HAVEN, Kan. — Open enrollment is set for Thursday and Friday for Haven USD 312. Enrollment is Thursday, from noon until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Enrollment will be at the school the student will attend. Free and reduced lunch applications and transportation forms are available online at havenschools.com or at the school during in person enrollment.
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
