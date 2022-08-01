16-year-old charged as an adult with murder of 13-year-old in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A teenager has been charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of another teenager in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office Monday announced that 16-year-old Ryan Mcleod is charged as an adult in connection with the incident in the 8320 block of Homer Street last Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m. on July 26, police said the victim was standout outside of his home when Mcleod drove by and fired multiple shots.

The young victim was shot once in the back, and died at the hospital.

Police said Mcleod and three other suspects, all of them teens, fled the scene, but were tracked down and attested a short time later.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Detroit Police Department Commander of Major Crimes Michael McGinnis said the shooter and the victim knew each other, and that the two were involved dispute over an allegedly stolen cell phone .

"...The details of the cell phone and whether it was stolen or not, that's all going to come out in the investigation," McGinnis said. "Just, ultimately, it was an argument over property that led to the death of one juvenile, and another juveniles is going to be taken away from his family for a very long time."

McGinnis said the problem of kids with guns in Detroit is "out of control," and he called on parents to "help us help them."

Ryan Mcleod is charged with one count of first-degree murder (juvenile defendant), one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in 36thDistrict Court.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.