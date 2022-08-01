ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

16-year-old charged as an adult with murder of 13-year-old in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUTaZ_0h0UFfZh00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A teenager has been charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of another teenager in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office Monday announced that 16-year-old Ryan Mcleod is charged as an adult in connection with the incident in the 8320 block of Homer Street last Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m. on July 26, police said the victim was standout outside of his home when Mcleod drove by and fired multiple shots.

The young victim was shot once in the back, and died at the hospital.

Police said Mcleod and three other suspects, all of them teens, fled the scene, but were tracked down and attested a short time later.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Detroit Police Department Commander of Major Crimes Michael McGinnis said the shooter and the victim knew each other, and that the two were involved dispute over an allegedly stolen cell phone .

"...The details of the cell phone and whether it was stolen or not, that's all going to come out in the investigation," McGinnis said. "Just, ultimately, it was an argument over property that led to the death of one juvenile, and another juveniles is going to be taken away from his family for a very long time."

McGinnis said the problem of kids with guns in Detroit is "out of control," and he called on parents to "help us help them."

Ryan Mcleod is charged with one count of first-degree murder (juvenile defendant), one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in 36thDistrict Court.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Detroit Police Department
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Neighborhood dispute leads to double fatal shooting, 6 others injured

DETROIT – Eight people were shot and two of them died when an argument between neighbors escalated over the weekend, authorities said. Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and other crimes in connection with the incident that resulted in the deaths of Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, both of Detroit, on Sunday, July 31, in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy