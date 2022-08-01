Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant

614now.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
Columbus Division Investigating Murder of 18-Year-Old Ayanta Jarmon
COLUMBUS, OH – 18-year-old Ayanta Jarmon had just graduated high school this year and on...
One person hospitalized after Driving Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Driving Park neighborhood. At approximately 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was taken to Grant […]
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
Arrest made after man found dead in East Side parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an East Side convenience store last month. Columbus police said Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead. Schoonover was found by […]
1 critically injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police. The shooting happened near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue in Columbus just before noon. Following the incident, the man collapsed at J & N Carry Out and Mr. Mikes Barber Shop.
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
sunny95.com
1-year-old shot in drive-by
COLUMBUS – A 1-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man are recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in a drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side Wednesday night. The child’s mother called 911 at approximately 7:16 p.m. to report that her daughter and the man had been shot in a home in the 3000 block of Center Ridge Way, Sgt. Doug Jones of the Felony Assault Unit said.
buckeyefirearms.org
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
cwcolumbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
Reward offered for tips on Hilltop double-homicide suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A reward has surfaced to find two armed men accused of killing two people at a Hilltop sports bar in July. Anthony Davis and Kacee Kenner are suspected of shooting at four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue at about 2 a.m. on July 16, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Local Couple Found Overdosing with Young Children Around Drugs
Circleville – A story we have heard before, parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing on dangerous drugs. This home is next door to the last home that happened. On Wednesday, August 3rd, Circleville Police were called to the scene of...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor for the Ohio Department of Transportation was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
