Police look to ID man who held up barbershop

Prosecutors: Man arrested for stabbing pregnant woman 48 times charged with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 41-year-old man arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times is now facing an attempted murder charge. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Brandon K. Williams with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder along with several other felony counts, including a Level 3 count of aggravated battery.
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing pregnant woman nearly 50 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brandon K. Williams, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
Woman found guilty of murder after previous hung jury
The jury is deliberating at the Allen County Courthouse. This is the third time Kennisha Jackson has appeared in court for the shooting death of Diquan Meriwether.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
First trial date set in murder of Lima man
LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
Man stabs woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times, documents say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing several charges after court documents say he stabbed the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times. Court documents say on July 31, officers got a call from a woman who said...
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
Two men fall through roof in Waterloo, one dead, one injured
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
Bicyclist hit and killed by a train killed at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
