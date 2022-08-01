ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police look to ID man who held up barbershop

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 3 days ago
www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Prosecutors: Man arrested for stabbing pregnant woman 48 times charged with attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 41-year-old man arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times is now facing an attempted murder charge. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Brandon K. Williams with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder along with several other felony counts, including a Level 3 count of aggravated battery.
abc57.com

Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing pregnant woman nearly 50 times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brandon K. Williams, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

First trial date set in murder of Lima man

LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
WANE-TV

Two men fall through roof in Waterloo, one dead, one injured

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
WATERLOO, IN
WANE-TV

Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Bulletin

Grover Hill motorcycle crash

GROVER HILL, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

