The Washington Capitals made a smart move signing this player

Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round pick in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, was 1 for 3 with a bunt single in his first big league game. “To finally have this day to where ... all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years has finally paid off, and I can officially say I’m a big leaguer, it’s unbelievable,” Ragans said. Brock Burke (5-2) struck out four in two scoreless innings after taking over for Ragans, who struck out three, walked four and allowed three singles in a 93-pitch debut. Jonathan Hernandez pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances.
Less than three years ago the Washington Nationals were on top of the baseball world. They completed an improbable run to grabbing the 2019 World Series championship after being a) 19-31 on May 23, b) down two runs in the eighth inning of the Wild Card Game, c) down two runs in the eighth inning of NLDS Game 5, and d) down three games to two in the World Series. The 2019 Nationals refused to die.
