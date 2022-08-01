The Washington Capitals made a smart move signing this player

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round pick in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, was 1 for 3 with a bunt single in his first big league game. “To finally have this day to where ... all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years has finally paid off, and I can officially say I’m a big leaguer, it’s unbelievable,” Ragans said. Brock Burke (5-2) struck out four in two scoreless innings after taking over for Ragans, who struck out three, walked four and allowed three singles in a 93-pitch debut. Jonathan Hernandez pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO