ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday

By Emma Propp
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious

DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill

SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8

A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident
kdal610.com

Area National Night Out Events

UNDATED (KDAL) – There are at least 63 neighborhood events scheduled for the Tuesday National Night Out observation in Duluth. Find the complete listing at the website https://duluthmn.gov/police/community-policing/national-night-out/. Superior has night out events set for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Twin Ports Outreach and the Four Corner Store in the...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 21 Online

Tall Ships Wade in to Two Harbors for the ‘Festival of Sail’

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A wave of tall ships returned to Lake Superior today for the ‘Festival of Sail.”. This highly-anticipated event comes to the northland every three years — featuring historic ships… entertainment… vendors… and more. Up until this year, the festival has...
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back

DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
B105

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Not-Cho-Taco Night Fundraiser Brings Money in for We Health Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Thirsty Pagan brewing in Superior is hosting a fundraiser August 30th, supporting the ‘We Health Clinic’ in Duluth. The event features live music, walking tacos, beer, and more. Thirsty Pagan’s management says their mission is about supporting all kinds of local businesses, and not about...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion

CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy