Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday

Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill
SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
UPDATE: Officers Injured During Arrest Of Barricaded Burglar In Virginia, Suspect Charged
UPDATE (August 2, 12:00 p.m.)- A 53 year-old man from Virginia was charged after a burglary and barricade situation occurred at a home in Virginia on Friday, according to the Virginia Police Department. Mark Williams, who did not have permission to be in the home and injured officers after he...
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
Area National Night Out Events
UNDATED (KDAL) – There are at least 63 neighborhood events scheduled for the Tuesday National Night Out observation in Duluth. Find the complete listing at the website https://duluthmn.gov/police/community-policing/national-night-out/. Superior has night out events set for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Twin Ports Outreach and the Four Corner Store in the...
Man Charged After Throwing Walking Stick At Car During Pro-Choice Demonstration
DULUTH, Minn. — A man seen on video throwing a walking stick at a car that drove near a Duluth pro-choice demonstration in June has been charged. 71-year-old Scott Bol of Duluth is charged with third-degree damage to property, which is a gross misdemeanor. Back on June 27th, pro-choice...
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Tall Ship Stops In Grand Marais Before ‘Festival Of Sail’ In Two Harbors
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – We’re getting a first look at one of the tall ships headed to Two Harbors for the Festival of Sail starting Thursday. Visit Cook County posted video Wednesday of the Santa Maria, a 15th-century replica ship, docked in the Grand Marais Harbor. The ship...
Tall Ships Wade in to Two Harbors for the ‘Festival of Sail’
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A wave of tall ships returned to Lake Superior today for the ‘Festival of Sail.”. This highly-anticipated event comes to the northland every three years — featuring historic ships… entertainment… vendors… and more. Up until this year, the festival has...
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Not-Cho-Taco Night Fundraiser Brings Money in for We Health Clinic
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Thirsty Pagan brewing in Superior is hosting a fundraiser August 30th, supporting the ‘We Health Clinic’ in Duluth. The event features live music, walking tacos, beer, and more. Thirsty Pagan’s management says their mission is about supporting all kinds of local businesses, and not about...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion
CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
