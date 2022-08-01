ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Mural marks spot Petersburg teen was killed: 'We’re going to outshine crime'

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQUfF_0h0UErsy00

PETERSBURG, Va. – A mural honoring the 19-year-old woman killed outside the Artist Loft Apartments earlier this month was unveiled Saturday.

Toni Knight was walking with her two young nieces on a Saturday afternoon when gunshots were fired, she fell to the ground and her young niece cradled her until first responders arrived.

FULL INTERVIEW: Memorial mural unveiled in Petersburg: ‘We’re going to outshine crime’

FULL INTERVIEW: Memorial mural unveiled in Petersburg: ‘We’re going to outshine crime’

A mural on the steps of the building memorializes Knight and serves as a reminder of the lasting pain of violence.

“I just wanted to have something that would bring some type of brightness to the darkness that did happen,” artist Gina of A Little Touch by G said.

Two others were also injured in the shooting that killed Knight.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mural#Brightness#The Darkness#Violent Crime#A Little Touch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman. At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex

Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire at abandoned home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said there are no injuries following a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to officials, they responded to a residential fire at 2:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pughsville Road, on the Shoulders Hill Road side. Units found heavy fire...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy