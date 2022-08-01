www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
wgtd.org
Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting
On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
947wls.com
CPD announces locations of their upcoming weekend DUI Saturation Patrol stops
The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.
1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say
One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed
The hit-and-run driver remains on the loose.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man killed by driver in West Garfield is 2nd Chicago hit-and-run ped fatality in 3 days
On Saturday night, a driver struck and killed Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, on the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue and fled the scene. Three days later, last night a 58-year-old man died after another hit-and-run motorist struck him in West Garfield Park, and a second driver ran him over.
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago. The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23. Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown...
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
nadignewspapers.com
Gunfire near Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park results in one injury
A 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in connection with gunshots that were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. A man and woman reportedly were arguing outside a business when the man fired at...
Romesentinel.com
Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire
UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
CBS News
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Lawndale; one driver fled the scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said a 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Pulaski Road, but was not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a silver car, which fled the scene.
Kenosha drug bust hauls guns, fentanyl-laced cocaine
Kenosha's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) seized multiple firearms and drugs during a recent investigation. The seizure was based on a drug investigation into a suspect who was selling to juveniles.
CBS 58
28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
ABC7 Chicago
Man killed after being run over twice in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers Tuesday night in West Garfield Park. The man was crossing the street when he was struck by someone in a silver car in the 4000-block of West Fifth Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
