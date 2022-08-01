ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
CHICAGO, IL
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, IL
City
Oswego, NY
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Oswego County, NY
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Oswego County, NY
Local
Illinois Accidents
Oswego County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, NY
City
Oswego, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
947wls.com

CPD announces locations of their upcoming weekend DUI Saturation Patrol stops

The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Construction Site#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
RACINE, WI
Romesentinel.com

Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire

UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
ROME, NY
CBS 58

28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy