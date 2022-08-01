Nashville man charged with child porn possession

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching a man who allegedly stabbed and killed two people at separate locations in Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, 32-year-old John Donaldson is wanted for two stabbings: one at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike and the other at a home on Hickorydale Drive. Both are believed to be domestic-related. Police identified the two suspects to be his sister in law and his mother.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO