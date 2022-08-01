Monroe Police: 19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound at Dickerson Park

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe say they’re investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park this past weekend.

According to a post on the Monroe Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to Dickerson Park around 7:43 a.m. Sunday and found the victim, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter.

The post says the case is a “very active investigation.” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said community members have provided information about the homicide, but no suspects were identified as of Monday morning.

Monroe Police are asking for anyone with more information to call 704-282-4700.

