Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester

— The Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association is having its 17th annual show on Aug. 6-7 at the Reedsville (W.Va.) Fire Department. The cost for admission is just $1, and it is free for anyone ages 12 and under. This will feature all types of antique farm equipment, a thrashing demonstration, peddle tractor pulls for all ages, a tractor barrow race, a children’s coin search, a tractor parade, and much more. Vendors can call to reserve or just show up. Everyone is welcome to bring anything old or farm related, and there is no registration fee. Call Paul at 304-864-3574, or Shane at 1-304-238-8224.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO