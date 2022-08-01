Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester

www.wvnews.com
Fairmont State University welcomes students back to campus for move-in day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University began welcoming students back to campus Thursday during its official move-in day, which officials hope will make newcomers feel right at home in the school’s dorms and classrooms. Over the course of the week, about 1,000 students will move onto...
Ava Rankin earns FBLA Scholarship from First United
OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust is proud to announce Ava E. Rankin of Northern Garrett High School as the recipient of the 2022 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Scholarship. Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi...
Morgantown Post 2's run ends with loss to Delaware
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American Legion baseball Mid-Atlantic Region tournament will continue through the weekend at Mylan Park, but it will do so without the host team. Morgantown Post 2 was eliminated from the event Thursday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Delaware Veterans Post 1 after...
Vincent anchors experienced Bridgeport offensive line
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout the years, Bridgeport’s Brock Vincent has occasionally played offensive guard, defensive tackle and nose guard. But center has been his primary position.
GC Republican Women's Club makes annual book donation
OAKLAND — Fostering education and literacy remains a priority of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club. To this end, the Club has made one of its annual book donations to the Ruth Enlow Library. The club has donated a book titled “Character Carved in Stone: The 12 Core Virtues of West Point That Build Leaders and Produce Success.”
First United sponsors 34th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust sponsored the 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club on Friday, July 8, and this was the 24th year that First United organized the event. The tournament has become a tradition over these 34 years and has raised over...
Millard Weaver
TUNNELTON — Millard Darwin Weaver, 82, of Tunnelton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Vindex Feb. 8, 1940, a son of the late Norman B. and Lenora L. (Warnick) Weaver. His wife of 57 years, Janet Lee (Simpson) Weaver, preceded him in death July 26, 2018.
Garrett Chamber's Business After Hours set at First United in McHenry
McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has announced that First United Bank & Trust will be hosting the Chamber’s next Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at its 38 Vacation Way location in McHenry. Those who attend will have the...
Community Calendar
— The Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association is having its 17th annual show on Aug. 6-7 at the Reedsville (W.Va.) Fire Department. The cost for admission is just $1, and it is free for anyone ages 12 and under. This will feature all types of antique farm equipment, a thrashing demonstration, peddle tractor pulls for all ages, a tractor barrow race, a children’s coin search, a tractor parade, and much more. Vendors can call to reserve or just show up. Everyone is welcome to bring anything old or farm related, and there is no registration fee. Call Paul at 304-864-3574, or Shane at 1-304-238-8224.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
