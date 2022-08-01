ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Scheidt
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HLWG_0h0UEfXU00

DONALDSONVILLE, La. ( WBRL ) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
TMZ.com

Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana

Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Pittsburgh

Former West Virginia special education teacher gets 10 years in abuse case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students.Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported."You turned your classroom into a place of what can only be described as torture," Judge Maryclaire Akers told Boggs.Boggs, 67, pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. Akers ordered the sentences of one year on each count to be served consecutively.Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Boggs also admitted to slamming another child's head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill aimed at protecting students by requiring public school administrators to view video of each special needs classroom periodically and eliminated a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period. The parents of one of the students in Boggs' case worked with lawmakers to strengthen an existing law.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTN

OH-TF1 completes mission in Kentucky county, awaits next move

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 has completed their mission in a Kentucky county after flash flooding caused devastation in the state. OH-TF1 Public Information Officer Chris O’Connor said Thursday that the team is on standby after completing their mission in Breathitt County. Connor said Wednesday was a difficult day for the […]
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy