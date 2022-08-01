3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three minors were arrested following a pursuit in Greenville early Monday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said officers located a stolen vehicle on Greenacre Road after trying to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle around midnight.

Police stated the stolen vehicle in question did not pull over and a pursuit started.

The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.

Officers said all three minors were arrested.

The individuals involved include three juveniles aged 15, 16, and 15.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle, and found two AR pistol-grip plastic firearms and a handgun.

The three juveniles are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, interfering with a police officer, failure to stop for blue light, and reckless driving.

