Amazon Driver Carjacked And Run Over In Baltimore Over The Weekend

A family is pleading for help after an Amazon driver was carjacked and run over in Baltimore early Saturday morning.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, the single mom was delivering packages for Amazon around 4 a.m. Saturday. The family says she does it as part of her second job.

While she was attempting to make a delivery in the Wyman Park neighborhood, someone got into her SUV and attempted to drive off but realized that the key fob was not inside the vehicle.

VIA CBS Baltimore :

“She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on. Someone got in the SUV, drove off, and then realized the key fob was not inside the vehicle.

The suspect immediately turned around and ran over the delivery driver at 35 miles an hour, knocking her over the hood, and causing severe injuries before confronting her.”

“He mowed her down, called her names, and just ripped the key off her belt and just left her,” the victim’s sister said.

At this time, no suspect description is available and the victim remains in the hospital.

The suspect still remains at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department.