ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8u94_0h0UEKCL00

DONALDSONVILLE, La. ( WBRL ) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond

A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
Post Register

New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again

NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
WKRG News 5

Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.  Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WDSU

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy