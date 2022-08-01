Big E Comments on Triple H Becoming the Head of Creative in WWE

www.pwmania.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF・
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Hot Dogs It In Soccer Video
Olympia showed off some fancy footwork at an Angel City FC game.
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
