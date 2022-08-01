Winning the lottery: Blessing for some, curse for others

www.foxnews.com
Iowa family killed at park were shot, stabbed, strangled according to autopsy
Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries," while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Curt Bladt
(KMAland) -- One of the most successful coaches in state history is up next in the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. Harlan’s Curt Bladt won 422 games and 11 state championships during his time as the Cyclones head football coach from 1978 through 2019. “It was a...
