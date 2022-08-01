ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DONALDSONVILLE, La. ( WBRL ) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Tyler, 51, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property – $1000 (misdemeanor).

Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation remains open, and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.

brproud.com

BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

